With less than two months to the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, three-time Olympian Stephen Mokoka has confirmed he’ll run the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km to prepare for Paris.
The Durban race will be on Sunday 7 July.
“That race will be a fitness checkup for me to see how my preparation has been going,” explained Mokoka.
“It will be my final race before the Olympics. It’s part of the plan to make sure that I will be at my best five weeks away from the Olympics. It will help me to decide where I am in terms of the preparation.”
His preparation for what will be his third attempt at the Olympic Marathon has been six months in the making. Mokoka began 2024 by taking on the Hong Kong Marathon in January, whose hilly course and humid weather mirrored the conditions he is likely to encounter on 10 August. A 2:12:58 finish for second place in Hong Kong, plus a debut at the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon have left the 39-year-old strong.
But is he still fast?
“My preparation has been going okay, especially since I have started introducing speed work after a period of speed endurance. Everything is looking good because the body is responding well and the legs are also responding well,” said Mokoka, who is the holder of a 27:38 10km lifetime best. – Sowetan Reporter
Mokoka to tune up for Paris with Durban 10km race
Olympic-bound athlete in final stage of preparation
Image: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images
