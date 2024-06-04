"Throughout his time with us, he consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and discipline. The club will always be grateful for his contribution and wishes him nothing but the best in his future endeavours."
Orlando Pirates confirm Makaringe's departure
31-year-old midfielder spent four seasons with Bucs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates' preparations for the new season look to be already taking shape after releasing fringe midfielder Fortune Makaringe on Tuesday, barely a week after wrapping up the season in fine style by winning the Nedbank Cup.
"Orlando Pirates can confirm that Fortune Makaringe will be leaving the club. Following four incredible seasons and over 140 matches, our journey with the 31-year-old midfielder has come to an end. Words cannot fully express our gratitude and appreciation for Makaringe,'' Pirates' statement read on Tuesday afternoon.
"Throughout his time with us, he consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and discipline. The club will always be grateful for his contribution and wishes him nothing but the best in his future endeavours."
Makaringe joined the Sea Robbers from Maritzburg United when he was hot property in July 2019. The skillful midfielder, who was also used as a right-back by coach José Riveiro in recent months, made just 14 appearances across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, scoring once with a single assist as well.
All in all, Makaringe played 147 matches in the Pirates shirt, netting 10 times with nine assists.
Makaringe is the second player to be released by Pirates this week after Cameroonian striker Souaibou Marou who departed on Monday.
