Sport

Cape Town Tigers make history after reaching Basketball Africa semis

By SPORT REPORTER - 27 May 2024 - 11:20
Cape Town Tigers' Samkelo Cele takes an overtime shot in their 2024 BAL playoffs’ quarterfinal at Kigali’s BK Arena on Sunday evening.
Cape Town Tigers' Samkelo Cele takes an overtime shot in their 2024 BAL playoffs’ quarterfinal at Kigali’s BK Arena on Sunday evening.
Image: BAL via Getty Images

It was an occasion to remember for South Africa’s Cape Town Tigers as they scrambled to a dramatic 91-88 win over Morocco’s FUS Rabat in their 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs’ quarterfinal at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday night. 

Samkelo Cele’s three-pointer took the game to overtime, giving the Tigers time to regain their composure and make history by becoming the first South African team to advance to the semifinals.

The result is being hailed as one of the major upsets in BAL history.

Cele led the team with a game-high 30 points, also grabbing nine rebounds. Nkosinathi Sibanyoni also made BAL history, grabbing an all-time high 25 rebounds, almost half the team’s 53, including 14 on the offensive board.

“Today we had to go all out because it’s win or go home, so I’m glad we made it. I am happy for us, I am happy for Cape Town Tigers. This is for South Africa,” Sibanyoni said.

Sibanyoni added 16 points and four assists, while Cartier Diarra got 13 points and eight assists, and Dhieu Deng finished with 12 points before leaving the game in the second half with an injury.

Aliou Diarra led Rabat with 18 points and 16 rebounds, with a big night from NBA Academy Africa’s Mohamed Sylla, who finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The game was tight throughout, with 17 lead changes and 14 ties, but the Tigers found themselves with a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter, almost throwing it away with less than two minutes left on the clock before Cele delivered when it counted most.

Earlier in the afternoon, Libya’s Al Ahly Ly SC beat the defending champions, Egypt’s Al Ahly, 86-77.

Al Ahly Ly will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers and Tunisia’s Monastir in Wednesday's semifinals.

The 2024 BAL season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships with companies including African Union of Broadcasting, American Forces Network (AFN), Canal+, NBA TV, SuperSport, Tencent Video, TSN, TV5 Monde and the BAL’s YouTube channel.

Basketball Africa League

Cape Town Tigers coach says team wants to reach BAL final

Cape Town Tigers’ head coach Florsheim Ngwenya has high expectations as his side head into the fourth edition of the Basketball African League that ...
Sport
2 months ago

Cape Town Tigers need to find their accuracy to be successful in BAL

Sadly for the Cape Town Tigers, their energy at the start of their first match on home soil didn’t match what was happening in the stands around ...
Sport
2 months ago

Tigers resurrect BAL campaign after win over Petro

After two straight defeats in the Basketball Africa League, Cape Town Tigers head coach Flosh Ngwenta had called for the side to put in effort and be ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy