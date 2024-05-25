Sport

Smith, Baxter power into men's pair final at World Cup regatta II

25 May 2024 - 11:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter
John Smith, left, and Chris Baxter congratulate each other after finishing second in their heat at the World Cup II regatta in Lucerne on Friday.
Image: Jean-Michel photography

John Smith and Chris Baxter finished third in their men’s pair semifinal in Lucerne on Saturday morning to advance to Sunday’s final at the World Cup II regatta.

The country’s premier crew for the Paris Olympics later this year finished third in 6min 41.45sec across the 2km course, behind world championship runners-up Britain (6:32.99) and world champions Switzerland (6:37.81).

In the final Smith, a veteran of the Olympic champion lightweight four at London 2012, and Baxter will also face the world championship bronze medallists, Ireland, as well as the Spanish combination, winners of the other semifinal in 6:31.18, and a second British crew.

In the women’s double sculls, Paige Badenhorst and Katherine Williams, who missed out on Olympic qualification early in the week, finished sixth in their semifinal to advance to the B-final.

The men’s final is scheduled for 10.49am on Sunday and women’s B-final at 9.20am.

