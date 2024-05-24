Sport

Xaba tipped to take 10km Grand Prix title this year

Van Zyl rules herself out with focus on Olympics

24 May 2024 - 11:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Glenrose Xaba will be one of the favourites to bag first place in the ASA 10 km championship.
Glenrose Xaba will be one of the favourites to bag first place in the ASA 10 km championship.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Long-distance runner Irvette van Zyl is rooting for Glenrose Xaba to win the Spar Women's 10km Grand Prix series this year and ruling herself out of attempting to win the series the fourth time.

Xaba, who hails from Mbombela in Mpumalanga, was the series' champion in 2018.  This year she has proven her excellent form by winning the opening leg of the 2024 series in Cape Town on March 24 and by doing well in the SA Senior Track and Field Championships held in Pietermaritzburg last month.

Van Zyl, who has won the Grand Prix three times alongside Rene Kalmer and Ethiopian Tadu Nare, said she is not even thinking of extending the wins as she is giving a chance to another generation to make their mark. 

“I think [if I have to win] I will have to go back and focus on shorter distances again. But yeah, I think it is easier training for longer stuff,” Van Zyl told the media during the Tshwane Spar leg launch on Wednesday in Pretoria, where the race is set to take place on August 3 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“And Glenrose is taking over and it's sorted. I think the job is done. We have the next generation going up. I don't feel the need to extend another win."

“I don't have time to run all of them because if I want to still do marathons, I can't be doing all the races. Is just not on the cards, but Glenrose and Cian Oldknow, the younger generation, it's time to shine and they are doing a great job.

“Glenrose is first in five years in the SA athletes and I'm rooting for her to win the series. I think if all goes well, she will go to the Olympics as well. That will be a great starter for her to be at her first Olympics. I think my time has passed for the Grand Prix.”

Van Zyl, who missed the first leg in March, as she was recovering from the Total Sports Two Oceans ultra, said her focus is on the Paris Olympics and that she will be doing a few races before that.

“This year being an Olympic one, I don't want to take chances and just give my body a good 10 days rest,” she said.

“I was just not ready for Cape Town, I felt a bit unfit and I'm also not going to race too much before the Olympics.

“It's going to be three races, SA half marathon, two Spar races and then from there, I will just focus on getting to the starting lineup healthy and ready to go.”

Ultra marathon queen Steyn wins fifth-successive Two Oceans, Khonkhobe reigns supreme for men

Gerda Steyn proved once again that she indeed is the queen of ultra marathon in the continent after she claimed her fifth-successive victory at the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Mudzinganyama takes men's title in Alex

Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon defending champion Givemore Mudzinganyama sprinted through to the finish line as he won the Adreach Alex 10km race in ...
Sport
2 months ago

I won City to City by God’s grace – Mphakathi

Ntsindiso Mphakathi has described his victory in the City to City marathon on Sunday as purely accidental as he had not even planned to enter the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy