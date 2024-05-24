Xaba tipped to take 10km Grand Prix title this year

Long-distance runner Irvette van Zyl is rooting for Glenrose Xaba to win the Spar Women's 10km Grand Prix series this year and ruling herself out of attempting to win the series the fourth time.
Xaba, who hails from Mbombela in Mpumalanga, was the series' champion in 2018. This year she has proven her excellent form by winning the opening leg of the 2024 series in Cape Town on March 24 and by doing well in the SA Senior Track and Field Championships held in Pietermaritzburg last month.
Van Zyl, who has won the Grand Prix three times alongside Rene Kalmer and Ethiopian Tadu Nare, said she is not even thinking of extending the wins as she is giving a chance to another generation to make their mark.
“I think [if I have to win] I will have to go back and focus on shorter distances again. But yeah, I think it is easier training for longer stuff,” Van Zyl told the media during the Tshwane Spar leg launch on Wednesday in Pretoria, where the race is set to take place on August 3 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
“And Glenrose is taking over and it's sorted. I think the job is done. We have the next generation going up. I don't feel the need to extend another win."
“I don't have time to run all of them because if I want to still do marathons, I can't be doing all the races. Is just not on the cards, but Glenrose and Cian Oldknow, the younger generation, it's time to shine and they are doing a great job.
“Glenrose is first in five years in the SA athletes and I'm rooting for her to win the series. I think if all goes well, she will go to the Olympics as well. That will be a great starter for her to be at her first Olympics. I think my time has passed for the Grand Prix.”
Van Zyl, who missed the first leg in March, as she was recovering from the Total Sports Two Oceans ultra, said her focus is on the Paris Olympics and that she will be doing a few races before that.
“This year being an Olympic one, I don't want to take chances and just give my body a good 10 days rest,” she said.
“I was just not ready for Cape Town, I felt a bit unfit and I'm also not going to race too much before the Olympics.
“It's going to be three races, SA half marathon, two Spar races and then from there, I will just focus on getting to the starting lineup healthy and ready to go.”
Xaba tipped to take 10km Grand Prix title this year
Van Zyl rules herself out with focus on Olympics
Image: Veli Nhlapo
