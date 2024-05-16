Le Clos eyes legacy bid in Paris, Smith SA’s best chance for swimming medal

South Africa's most decorated Olympian Chad le Clos will hope to burnish his legacy in the Paris pool after being named among Team SA's swimmers for the Games on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old butterfly specialist will look to add to his haul of four Olympic medals at his fourth Games, having finished fifth in the 100m butterfly at the World Championships in Doha in February.

In his prime, Le Clos famously took the 200m butterfly gold medal off Michael Phelps at the 2012 London Olympics.

Four years later at Rio, Le Clos faded to fourth in the rematch won by the American great and was in a three-way tie with Phelps for the 100m butterfly silver.

Though he last mounted a long-course world podium in 2019, Le Clos is adamant he can be a contender at Paris.