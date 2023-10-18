New Netball SA CEO delighted to bring ‘vision to life’

New Netball South Africa (NSA) chief executive Modiegi Komane has highlighted professionalising the sport as one area she will focus on.
NSA president Cecilia Molokwane has been calling for the formation of a professional league and she is optimistic that Komane, who signed a one-year contract, will bring changes. Komane took over from Blanche de la Guerre, who has been part of the federation since 2005.
“I’m delighted to be here to serve the sport that I have been part of for such a long time," Komane told the media in Sandton yesterday where she was unveiled.“I understand the mandate and responsibility that lies ahead of me.
"I have been able to immerse myself in what the vision for this organisation is. Mine is to make sure that we bring this vision to life. I believe that with the experience I have gained over the years, the people around me within the federation will achieve more.
“The president revealed that we need to professionalise netball. You can’t do that unless you commercialise it.
“We cannot leave hands out, partners, memberships and grants from the government. We’ve created the economy on its own.”
Komane added that she would use her experience in sports to help the federation achieve its goal. She was a volunteer in sport for decades, a netball player for provincial teams, a technical official, administrator of single and multi-coded sports.
Komane also served in organising committees of major national and international events such as the 1995 Rugby World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations in 1996, All-Africa Games 1999, 2009 and 2010 Fifa Confederations Cup and World Cup among the other events.
“I have been a player and I have been a coach, an umpire and I am a member in good standing of NSA, so I’m not a stranger,” she said.
“I am where I am because of netball. I have planted a seed in this organisation and I’m here because I know that I have been in every aspect and all levels.
“I’m a policy developer and I have a passion for girls and young women. I’ve been through so much and we want to be relevant to the country.”
Molokwane said the decision to appoint Komane was because they needed a change from how they were doing things in the past and she believes this is the right person to take the federation forward.
“Let’s give her the space and support. She is human, will make mistakes, but I will reprimand her. The plan is to grow netball and make it professional,” Molokwane said.
New Netball SA CEO delighted to bring ‘vision to life’
Focus will be professionalising the sport
