Close contest as Johannesburg retain title in Spar netball champs
Image: Supplied
Johannesburg were given a scare in their title defence as they edged Mangaung 46-40 to win the Spar netball national championships at Hoërskool Rustenburg in the North West on Saturday morning.
The win saw Johannesburg win the title for the second time in succession but they were made to work hard for it as Mangaung showed some fighting spirit the entire match.
The champions got off to an excellent start as they raced into a 6-0 lead in the first six minutes of the first quarter.
Mangaung, however, started to fight back and to reduce the deficit midway through the first quarter, but by then the champions had established an upper hand.
Johannesburg won the first quarter 15-6 to show their dominance and their intentions of defending the title. They continued with their dominance in the second quarter even though Mangaung were not ready to go down without a fight.
They won most of the turnovers and managed to reduce the deficit from 10 points to four as they finished the second quarter the stronger of the two.
Johannesburg were under pressure and lost the second quarter 14-9 to lead 24-20 at the interval.
Mangaung continued to fight back in the second half as they didn't allow Johannesburg to run away with the match.
That seemed to have frustrated the defending champions, who started to commit errors and Mangaung capitalised on that as they worked their way back into the game.
Mangaung also won the third quarter 10-9, with Johannesburg enjoying a slender lead of 33-30 going into the final one.
The final quarter was highly contested, with both teams having a go at each other with only a few points separating them.
Johannesburg were enjoying a slender lead of four points as Mangaung continued to fight their way back and will regret their poor start in the opening six minutes of the first quarter.
Both teams had a nervy finish as they made some errors towards the end of the final quarter. But Johannesburg were able to hold their nerves as they finished 46-40 to defend their title.
Johannesburg coach Dr Elsje Jordaan said it was the plan to start well and put pressure on Mangaung and she was pleased that it worked.
"We wanted to push them wide on attack and I knew that if I could get them wider they love pockets, so I wanted them to play really wide and force them in the middle," Jordaan said after the match.
"And it worked for us initially, so we really put a lot of pressure on Bianca de Wee, who was their ball carrier. It was a great start for us."
Mangaung coach Martha Mosoahle-Samm blamed their poor start for the defeat.
"The poor start affected us, we scored our first goal in seven minutes and it has never been taken off in the final, but I give it to the team," she said.
"We went back, we fought very hard and there was a time where we could have taken it where we were two goals down. I give it to the girls, they are a young team.
"Johannesburg showed they are an experienced team and they showed their experience while we showed some nerves."
