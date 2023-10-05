Former Proteas captain Zanele Mdodana is of the view that this year's Spar SA National Championships at Höerskool Rustenburg will provide the players with an opportunity to catch the eye of senior national team's selectors.
Mdodana believes that most of the current Proteas senior players such as Phumza Maweni and Bongiwe Msomi are on the verge of retirement as the national team begins a rebuilding process.
Mdodana, who is a commentator for SuperSport TV, made her name in this tournament and went on to play in the Commonwealth Games in 2002, 2010 and 2014 with the national team.
She has 82 caps for SA and also participated in one World Cup. The 39-year-old said the national championships are growing from strength to strength.
"I think this is arguably one of the biggest tournaments of the national squad we have participated in. It speaks to the growth of our sport in the country and the quality of play, especially in the A section, senior section and U-21, it has been very good," Mdodana told the media yesterday.
"There is much progress in the players getting more exposure on TV during my time. I think they used to only broadcast the final.
"But now, it is the whole week [on TV]. This is the flagship of netball in our country and every player needs to pass through here to get into the national team.
"Players get identified here to be able to play in any national age group. I'm expecting some retirements from some of the players in the Proteas squad, then it will open up more opportunities for others."
Mdodana impressed by growth of netball champs
'Tourney good for players to sell themselves'
Image: Gallo Images/Reg Caldecott
Former Proteas captain Zanele Mdodana is of the view that this year's Spar SA National Championships at Höerskool Rustenburg will provide the players with an opportunity to catch the eye of senior national team's selectors.
Mdodana believes that most of the current Proteas senior players such as Phumza Maweni and Bongiwe Msomi are on the verge of retirement as the national team begins a rebuilding process.
Mdodana, who is a commentator for SuperSport TV, made her name in this tournament and went on to play in the Commonwealth Games in 2002, 2010 and 2014 with the national team.
She has 82 caps for SA and also participated in one World Cup. The 39-year-old said the national championships are growing from strength to strength.
"I think this is arguably one of the biggest tournaments of the national squad we have participated in. It speaks to the growth of our sport in the country and the quality of play, especially in the A section, senior section and U-21, it has been very good," Mdodana told the media yesterday.
"There is much progress in the players getting more exposure on TV during my time. I think they used to only broadcast the final.
"But now, it is the whole week [on TV]. This is the flagship of netball in our country and every player needs to pass through here to get into the national team.
"Players get identified here to be able to play in any national age group. I'm expecting some retirements from some of the players in the Proteas squad, then it will open up more opportunities for others."
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
The team that has impressed Mdodana in the tournament are defending champions Johannesburg, but she says it's an open tournament she hasn't seen in years.
"It's quite open for me, especially the senior section, you can't say who will walk away with the title," she said.
"Johannesburg just changed gears and stepped up. We know Johannesburg are the defending champions. They look like a team that wants to defend their title."
Day 3 results
Tshwane 64-45 Cape Town; Buffalo 30-75 Cape Winelands; Johannesburg 52-39 Dr KK; Mangaung 58-43 Nelson Mandela Bay.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos