Gauff fights back to beat Sabalenka and win US Open

Teenager Coco Gauff mounted a fierce comeback to beat Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the US Open women's final on Saturday, claiming her first Grand Slam title and cementing her place in American tennis royalty.
With the win, sixth seed Gauff became the first American to win a US Open singles title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.
Gauff, 19, fed off noisy local support as she fought back in the second set and kept the momentum going until the end of the battle, before falling to the court on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she clinched the title with a backhand winner.
Sabalenka had a superb start but could not keep the momentum going as unforced errors piled up and she closed her 2023 Grand Slam run, which included an Australian Open title and semi-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, on a disappointing note.
"It doesn't get more dramatic than that, to be honest," said Gauff, who lost in her only previous major final appearance last year at Roland Garros.
"I knew today was going to be one of those problem-solving tough matches because she's a tough opponent, so I'm obviously happy with the result."
There were early signs of nervousness from both players, as Gauff made a pair of unforced errors to help Sabalenka to a break in the opening game, and the Belarusian dropped serve in the fourth game with two double faults and an unforced error.
The 25-year-old Sabalenka, who will take over as world number one in the new rankings, had ended Gauff's run at Indian Wells earlier this year but told reporters this week she expected a “different player” in Saturday’s final.
What was once a lopsided affair turned into a battle as Gauff increased her intensity, sending Sabalenka scrambling around the court in the fourth game before the Belarusian dropped her serve with a double fault.
"The whole time I was saying to myself, 'Oh, my goodness, how is this real?'" Gauff told reporters.
"When I sat down after hugging them back before the ceremony, it felt real in that moment, but when I was going to hug them it didn't. I almost forgot to shake the ref's hand. It was a crazy moment."
The win delivered on years of enormous expectations hoisted upon the young American Gauff's shoulders after she became the youngest ever to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw at 15 years old.
The breakthrough at such an early age came with its pitfalls.
"People were putting a lot of pressure on me to win. I felt that at 15 I had to win a slam at 15," said Gauff.
Reuters
