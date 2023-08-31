This year's Two Oceans half-marathon winner and KwaZulu-Natal 10,000m and 5,000m record holder Mbuleli Mathanga has died.
Mathanga, 29, was found dead in his home in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Thursday.
His passing was confirmed to TimesLIVE by his Phantane Athletics Club coach, Mdu Khumalo.
“Yes, I can confirm that he has passed away. I’m currently at the mortuary with his family,” Khumalo said on Thursday.
Khumalo said Mathanga had a head injury.
TimesLIVE is informed that police are investigating the matter.
Mathanga won the South African 10,000m crown in 2021 and 2022 and represented the country at the African championships in Mauritius last year, and at the world cross-country championships in Australia in February.
On the road he won the Inkamana 10km in Vryheid in February 2022, the 2019 Gun Run 10km in Cape Town and the Durban 15km in 2018.
This year, Mathanga won the Two Oceans half-marathon in a time of 1:03:58.
He also competed abroad, finishing third in the Roma-Ostia half-marathon in October 2021.
Khumalo said the track and field and road running star had two children, a boy and a girl.
Two Oceans half-marathon champion Mbuleli Mathanga dies
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
