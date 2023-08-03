Drama as gallant Proteas force draw with New Zealand

With seconds remaining on the clock, Spar Proteas shooter Nichole Taljaard found space in the shooting circle to put the ball into the net to earn SA a draw in their exciting match against Netball World Cup defending champions New Zealand, as the tie ended 48-48.
SA pushed the Silver Ferns, who won the first three quarters and were overwhelming favourites, in this see-saw clash, and the hosts now remain in contention to progress to the semifinal.
The Proteas went into this match having to win at all costs but this draw leaves the door slightly open for them to sneak through to the knockout stages according to the complicated permutations of the tournament.
Backed by a vociferous, near capacity crowd, the Proteas stayed in the game for first three quarters which ended with New Zealand leading by slender one, four and four points respectively.
The Proteas did not want to go away as they fought gallantly during the final quarter and they found the top gears in the final quarter as they outscored New Zealand 14-10.
Jamaica and New Zealand remain top two teams in Group G, but SA may sneak in if they beat Malawi by a huge margin to improve their goal difference and hope that the Silver Ferns lose to Jamaica today.
On the attack, Proteas coach Plummer started with the goal attack and shooter combination of Nichole Taljaard and Ine-Marí Venter, respectively, which finished strongly in the loss to Jamaica last Sunday.
The exhilarating first quarter ended with only one point separating the two teams with the Silver Ferns leading 11-10 but South Africa could have been ahead if it was poor finishing by Ine-Marí Venter.
During the closing stages of the second quarter, Plummer introduced Elmeré van der Berg to replace Venter who was unusually sloppy the goal circle to let New Zealand off the hook.
New Zealand pulled away as they increased their lead to five points in the second quarter but South Africa turned the table in the final quarter to force this match into a lively draw.
In the other key match, Jamaica strolled to a comfortable 89-26 to put one foot in the semifinal
In the morning session, Uganda claimed a comfortable 73-56 victory over Wales while Zimbabwe had little difficulty is dispatching modest Singapore 68-40.
Drama as gallant Proteas force draw with New Zealand
Last-gasp goal gives SA a sniff at semifinal spot
Image: Shaun Roy
