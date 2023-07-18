Alcaraz needs new rivals for a new era

London - Novak Djokovic was still trying to digest the loss of his Wimbledon crown to Carlos Alcaraz when one reporter asked him whether Sunday's clash was the start of a great rivalry.
The irony was not lost on Djokovic who, despite still operating at his peak, is 36-years-old and in sight of the end of his record-shredding career.
"I would hope so, for my sake," the Serb said. "He's going to be on the tour for quite some time.
"I don't know how long I'll be around."
Djokovic's rivalries with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, not to mention Andy Murray, have captivated the sport for close to two decades, but time is against him forming another one with Alcaraz.
He played Federer 50 times, 17 of them at majors; Nadal on 59 occasions, 18 of them at majors and Murray 36 times with 10 of them at Grand Slam level.
So far he has faced the 20-year-old Alcaraz three times.
Certainly the prospect of another showdown at the US Open in a few weeks is exciting, but whether or not 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic can stretch his career long enough to battle Alcaraz on a regular basis is questionable.
The reality, however, is that world number one Alcaraz could be left without a serious rival, certainly amongst the current brigade who appear a long way behind the Spanish phenomenon.
"Who's going to match this kid for the next few years?" 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash said after Alcaraz ended Djokovic's 34-match winning run at the grasscourt slam.
Italian Jannik Sinner, 21, beat Alcaraz at last year's Wimbledon but has reached only one Grand Slam semi-final so far, losing to Djokovic in straight sets last week.
Denmark's new world number four Holger Rune, 20, has the game and personality to form a rivalry with his former junior sparring partner Alcaraz, while Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 21, is another with the potential to step up.
But for the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev - players who were supposed to have filled the void after the 'big three' depart - they have watched Alcaraz zoom by them.
- Reuters
