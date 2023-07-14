Makhanya over the moon People’s Race is on

As much as she doubts she’ll run on November 5, veteran distance runner Mapaseka Makhanya is thrilled that the Soweto Marathon will take place after some of the marathon trust board members, who’ve since been suspended, had earlier declared the race would be abandoned.
“It was heartbreaking when I heard the Soweto Marathon was cancelled even though I didn’t have plans of running yet. I was getting message from people saying, ‘your race is cancelled’, I think they say that because I am from Soweto [in Naledi] and I came second [to Irvette van Zyl in the main race in 2017],” Makhanya said at an event to announce African Bank as Soweto Marathon’s sponsor at Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street, Orlando East, on Wednesday.
“So people associate me with this marathon. After all, I am over the moon that the race is continuing and has a new sponsor [in Africa Bank]. It wasn’t part of my plans to run the Soweto Marathon this year. I know the race is [still] far and I still have time to train but... I don’t know [if I’ll run].”
The desire to prove that she can still be competitive could eventually force the 38-year-old runner from Naledi to run the “People's Race”.
“Maybe I’ll later decide that I am running because I have a score to settle with other runners. I don’t just want to go there and be a participant like I do with the Spar races... I want to make a statement when I run the Soweto Marathon,” Makhanya noted.
Makhanya is raring to do well at tomorrow’s Spar Grand Prix Mbombela leg, where she’ll be supported by her family and Diepkloof Athletic Club runners.
Running in front of her family encourages Makhanya.
“I am very excited about the Mbombela race because the ladies I am running with at Diepkloof Athletic Club and my family have organised a Quantum [minibus] from their own pockets to come and watch me. They’re not saying you’re not winning and we’re not supporting you. I might run faster because my family will be there,” Makhanya said.
Makhanya over the moon People’s Race is on
But runner undecided if she will run Soweto Marathon
