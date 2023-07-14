×

Sport

Makhanya over the moon People’s Race is on

But runner undecided if she will run Soweto Marathon

14 July 2023 - 09:48
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mapaseka Makhanya may line up for the Soweto Marathon.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

As much as she doubts shell run on November 5, veteran distance runner Mapaseka Makhanya is thrilled that the Soweto Marathon will take place after some of the marathon trust board members, who’ve since been suspended, had earlier declared the race would be abandoned.

It was heartbreaking when I heard the Soweto Marathon was cancelled even though I didnt have plans of running yet. I was getting message from people saying, your race is cancelled, I think they say that because I am from Soweto [in Naledi] and I came second [to Irvette van Zyl in the main race in 2017], Makhanya said at an event to announce African Bank as Soweto Marathons sponsor at Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street, Orlando East, on Wednesday.

So people associate me with this marathon. After all, I am over the moon that the race is continuing and has a new sponsor [in Africa Bank]. It wasnt part of my plans to run the Soweto Marathon this year. I know the race is [still] far and I still have time to train but... I dont know [if Ill run].

The desire to prove that she can still be competitive could eventually force the 38-year-old runner from Naledi to run the People's Race.

Maybe Ill later decide that I am running because I have a score to settle with other runners. I dont just want to go there and be a participant like I do with the Spar races... I want to make a statement when I run the Soweto Marathon, Makhanya noted.

Makhanya is raring to do well at tomorrows Spar Grand Prix Mbombela leg, where shell be supported by her family and Diepkloof Athletic Club runners.

Running in front of her family encourages Makhanya.

I am very excited about the Mbombela race because the ladies I am running with at Diepkloof Athletic Club and my family have organised a Quantum [minibus] from their own pockets to come and watch me. Theyre not saying youre not winning and were not supporting you. I might run faster because my family will be there, Makhanya said.

