Caster wins but she can’t race yet

While she won her case against World Athletics, Caster Semenya’s return to competitive world events remains in doubt as there’s no clarity as to when she can race again.
Athletics SA (ASA) yesterday welcomed the outcome by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after it ruled in favour of Semenya, who had appealed against the ban imposed by World Athletics which decided that her natural testosterone levels were too high for a female athlete.
The former 800m world and Olympics champion has been unable to compete at her favoured distance since the introduction of limits on testosterone levels that would have forced her to use medication. But yesterday’s ruling provided scant hope that, if all goes well, she could dream of returning to the Olympics which take place in Paris next year.
In 2018, the athletics governing body required Semenya and other female athletes to take hormone treatment to decrease their natural testosterone levels.
The 32-year old refused to take testosterone lowering medication to compete in the 800m and 1,500m track events again.
Semenya then brought her case as part of her long-running legal battle after losing appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
ASA said yesterday that it was still waiting for the judgment to be handed down in English before approaching its legal team to map the way forward, but the association was clear it wants Semenya back on the track.
“ASA is delighted to learn of the decision by the European Court of Human Rights set out in their statement today [yesterday] declaring that the decision to impose the regulations on Semenya was discriminatory and in violation of her human rights,” a statement read.
“The ruling has vindicated ASA which has all along contended that the regulations were ill-conceived, did not have a proper scientific basis and were highly discriminatory against elite female athletes with elevated testosterone levels, which did not give them an unfair advantage over their other female competitors.”
The association said it was now looking forward to welcoming Semenya back at the international athletics competitions in due course.
But the ruling did not set aside the World Athletics regulations and will likely be challenged by the Swiss government during a three-month period following the judgment when it is non-binding and open to review, which could be a long process, according to a Reuters report.
Meanwhile, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also welcomed the ruling finding by the ECHR yesterday.
“The court found, in particular, that Semenya had not been afforded sufficient institutional and procedural safeguards in Switzerland to allow her to have her complaints examined effectively, especially since her complaints concerned what it held to be substantiated and credible claims of discrimination as a result of her increased testosterone level caused by differences of sex development [DSD],” a statement from SAHRC read.
Caster wins but she can’t race yet
ASA welcomes court ruling
Image: Andy Lyons
