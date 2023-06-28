×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Spectacular battle expected at Durban 10km

Impressive field includes Xaba, Chesang and Khatala

By Sowetan Reporter - 28 June 2023 - 08:14
Neheng Khatala of Lesotho in action during a previous Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series event.
Neheng Khatala of Lesotho in action during a previous Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series event.
Image: Action Photo

Alongside the thrilling prospect of Ethiopias Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the current womens world record holder in the 10km mixed race with an impressive time of 29:14, the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K, which takes place on July 9, will boast a  strong elite women’s field.

It will include Glenrose Xaba, the third fastest ever South African over 10km,  Kenyas Edith Jepchumba, as well as Ugandas Stella Chesang and Lesothos Neheng Khatala.

Xaba, who has already shattered her 10km personal best three times this year, earned her place among the illustrious sub-32-minute club with a remarkable time of 31:55 ran this past weekend.

Xaba ran 32:25 at the inaugural Run Your City Gqeberha on April 2. In May she went 32:12 and now joins the elite sub-32-minute club by clocking 31:55. That makes her the third fastest ever South African over 10km behind Elana Meyer (31:13) and Colleen de Reuck (31:29).

Xaba’s 31:55 makes her time the 17th fastest time on SA soil along with Kenya’s Diana Chesang who ran that time in 2022 in Durban, finishing second.

Another familiar face is that of Uganda’s Stella Chesang who also returns to the series on July 9. Chesang clocked 30:40 at the Cape Town leg in 2022, to date the fastest time run on SA soil. A former winner in Durban  in 2018 with a time of 31:14, Chesang will know the route well and use that knowledge to her advantage.

Kenya’s Jepchumba joins the impressive Durban line-up. Boasting a 15:42 time in the 5km, the Kenyan will be a dangerous contender come July 9. Throw in Lesotho’s Khatala, who is improving with every race she runs, and you have all the ingredients for spectacular racing.

Xaba will soon dominate races against Ethiopians, says coach

Long-distance runner Glenrose Xaba’s coach Violet Semenya has backed her to end the dominance of Ethiopian runners in SA women’s distance races.
Sport
1 day ago

Oldest Comrades runner, 81, wants go faster in 2024

Johannes Mosehla became the oldest Comrades Marathon finisher on Sunday at 81 — and he plans to keep breaking that record in the future.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Queen Gerda wins again as she smashes Comrades Down best time

Gerda Steyn claimed the second Comrades crown of her career as she scuppered Frith van der Merwe’s 34-year-old best time for the Down run on Sunday.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Memorial of Diepsloot CPF leader John Makola
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded