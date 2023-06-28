Alongside the thrilling prospect of Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the current women’s world record holder in the 10km mixed race with an impressive time of 29:14, the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K, which takes place on July 9, will boast a strong elite women’s field.
It will include Glenrose Xaba, the third fastest ever South African over 10km, Kenya’s Edith Jepchumba, as well as Uganda’s Stella Chesang and Lesotho’s Neheng Khatala.
Xaba, who has already shattered her 10km personal best three times this year, earned her place among the illustrious sub-32-minute club with a remarkable time of 31:55 ran this past weekend.
Xaba ran 32:25 at the inaugural Run Your City Gqeberha on April 2. In May she went 32:12 and now joins the elite sub-32-minute club by clocking 31:55. That makes her the third fastest ever South African over 10km behind Elana Meyer (31:13) and Colleen de Reuck (31:29).
Xaba’s 31:55 makes her time the 17th fastest time on SA soil along with Kenya’s Diana Chesang who ran that time in 2022 in Durban, finishing second.
Another familiar face is that of Uganda’s Stella Chesang who also returns to the series on July 9. Chesang clocked 30:40 at the Cape Town leg in 2022, to date the fastest time run on SA soil. A former winner in Durban in 2018 with a time of 31:14, Chesang will know the route well and use that knowledge to her advantage.
Kenya’s Jepchumba joins the impressive Durban line-up. Boasting a 15:42 time in the 5km, the Kenyan will be a dangerous contender come July 9. Throw in Lesotho’s Khatala, who is improving with every race she runs, and you have all the ingredients for spectacular racing.
Spectacular battle expected at Durban 10km
Impressive field includes Xaba, Chesang and Khatala
Image: Action Photo
Alongside the thrilling prospect of Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the current women’s world record holder in the 10km mixed race with an impressive time of 29:14, the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K, which takes place on July 9, will boast a strong elite women’s field.
It will include Glenrose Xaba, the third fastest ever South African over 10km, Kenya’s Edith Jepchumba, as well as Uganda’s Stella Chesang and Lesotho’s Neheng Khatala.
Xaba, who has already shattered her 10km personal best three times this year, earned her place among the illustrious sub-32-minute club with a remarkable time of 31:55 ran this past weekend.
Xaba ran 32:25 at the inaugural Run Your City Gqeberha on April 2. In May she went 32:12 and now joins the elite sub-32-minute club by clocking 31:55. That makes her the third fastest ever South African over 10km behind Elana Meyer (31:13) and Colleen de Reuck (31:29).
Xaba’s 31:55 makes her time the 17th fastest time on SA soil along with Kenya’s Diana Chesang who ran that time in 2022 in Durban, finishing second.
Another familiar face is that of Uganda’s Stella Chesang who also returns to the series on July 9. Chesang clocked 30:40 at the Cape Town leg in 2022, to date the fastest time run on SA soil. A former winner in Durban in 2018 with a time of 31:14, Chesang will know the route well and use that knowledge to her advantage.
Kenya’s Jepchumba joins the impressive Durban line-up. Boasting a 15:42 time in the 5km, the Kenyan will be a dangerous contender come July 9. Throw in Lesotho’s Khatala, who is improving with every race she runs, and you have all the ingredients for spectacular racing.
Xaba will soon dominate races against Ethiopians, says coach
Oldest Comrades runner, 81, wants go faster in 2024
Queen Gerda wins again as she smashes Comrades Down best time
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos