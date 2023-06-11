×

Sport

Queen Gerda wins again as she smashes Comrades Down best time

11 June 2023 - 11:26
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Gerda Steyn about to cross the line to win the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Image: SUPPLIED

Gerda Steyn claimed the second Comrades crown of her career as she scuppered Frith van der Merwe’s 34-year-old best time for the Down run on Sunday.

Steyn, who smashed the Up time when she won in her last outing in 2019, crossed the line in 5hr 44min 54sec, almost 10 minutes better than the 5:54:43 mark from 1989.

She led from fairly early in the race and slowly stretched her lead as she worked, smiled and waved her way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. 

Adele Broodryk, third last year, was second in 5:56:26 and Carla Molinaro was third in 6:00:23.

