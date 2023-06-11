×

Sport

Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open

By Julien Pretot - 11 June 2023 - 19:09
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the trophy after victory against Casper Ruud of Norway in the men's singles final of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11 2023.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday.

The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open — at least three times.

Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the US Open, got off to the better start with an early break.

Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third.

The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point.

Reuters

