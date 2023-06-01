Gems lines up for the Comrades

Athletics SA (ASA) president James Moloi says they have roped in medical aid scheme Gems as a medical partner for next weekend’s Comrades Marathon to help mitigate against possible tragedy.
In last year’s edition of the gruelling ultra marathon, two athletes passed away running the race and ASA now wants to avoid a repeat of that.
Phakamile Ntshiza and Mzameleni Mthembu experienced difficulties in their attempt to complete one of the renowned ultra marathons in the world. In the aftermath of the race, their deaths would be confirmed by the Comrades Marathon Association, much to the dismay of the running public as this is one of the harsh realities of the sport.
Moloi said having a medical partner would help athletes who are in distress at various points in the 87,9km race and they have done medical checks on the entrants ahead of the main event next Sunday.
“As you know very well that last year two people died, so now this year we managed to get the Gems medical aid,” Moloi said when speaking to the media yesterday during the Netball World Cup trophy tour in Braamfontein.
“It shows that we are going to cover from A to Z with the medicals, doctors, nurses, and physios are going to be there. This year is 87.9km not like 90km before, most of the athletes are very excited and we have plus-minus 17,987 people that are going to compete, and most of those people are fit.
“We have checked all the people that have qualified because people used to cheat. A person would run for you and then you might die. So this year we have checked all the races and pictures from the events. We are 100% sure we are covered, even the water points, we have enough sponsorship,” he said.
The broadcasting deal ASA signed with SuperSport is one that divides opinions in the athletics fraternity. Moloi says races of the calibre of the Comrades show their true value as they attract sponsors.
“Immediately when I came into office, I signed the broadcasting deal with SuperSport. Don’t forget SuperSport is international, if you watch Comrades Marathon, you watch for 12 hours. So everywhere in the world, if you want to watch Comrades Marathon, you watch SuperSport. So for that, companies said they want to be there next year. TV helps a lot in attracting sponsors, that’s why companies like Gems have seen the space,” Moloi said.
Gems lines up for the Comrades
Medical aid scheme signs deal to deal with emergencies
Image: Darren Stewart
