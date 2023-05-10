Wings For Life run draws thousands, raises millions

Over 205,000 runners and walkers took part in Sunday’s Wings for Life World Run, with 192 nationalities in 158 countries setting off at 1pm, to keep ahead of the Catcher Car.
A total of R117,1m was raised to help support the research of spinal cord injuries, as per this event’s ambition. In SA, Jenna Spooner won the race under the women’s category clocking 42.62km, while Riaan Barnard claimed the men’s category with 47.08km.
“I wanted to run the event for those who can’t. It’s a special event to be part of my goal was to run and really enjoy the race. Today’s plan was to run for an hour and a half, but I started enjoying it and hit the 40km mark until the Catcher Car caught me,” stated Spooner.
In SA there was an estimated 5,000 participants, with events across the country including one in the blistering heat of Ruimsig Stadium, west of Johannesburg.
An average of 11.59km was covered by runners by the time the Catcher Car finished the race for them. In this year’s Run Team Red Bull SA covered an average of 1,498km which was 136km more than last year, which enabled them to move up the ranks from 45th place to 43rd place.
Ultra trail runner and Red Bull athlete Ryan Sandes commented on the importance of Wings for Life World Run. “I can’t imagine a day without running or being able to move, so for me Wings For Life has a close place in my heart, just running for those that can’t run. This is the 10th year now and I have been to every single one and I’m just as excited as the first one.”
The global field of participants began at the same moment (1pm) throughout the world, and all runners were virtually connected via the Wings for Life World Run App. This served as the foundation for the unique community experience, which was supplemented with motivating comments and messages from the virtual Catcher Car, which began the chase 30 minutes after the runners’ start.
“I’m totally overwhelmed; I am happy beyond words and I am so proud of everyone who helped us to make this happen. Today, 206,728 world runners walked, ran, rolled, and raced the amount of R117,1m,” said Anita Gerhardter, CEO of Wings for Life.
Image: Supplied
