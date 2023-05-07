Perez puts it on pole in Miami with Verstappen ninth

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was gifted a dream pole position at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday while team mate and Formula One leader Max Verstappen qualified only ninth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc halted qualifying when he crashed with a minute and 36 seconds remaining and race control announced the session would not resume, leaving Verstappen unable to set a flying lap.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso joined Perez on the front row with a time 0.361 slower than the Mexican's pole time of 1:26.841 seconds at a humid Hard Rock Stadium.

"It has been my worst weekend up to qualifying," said Perez, winner in Azerbaijan last weekend and now hoping to lead the championship for the first time.

"We put in the lap when it mattered."

Verstappen, last year's winner in Miami and currently six points ahead of Perez after four races, had failed to complete his first flying lap after making a mistake and running wide.

He had everything riding on a second that never happened. Leclerc lost control through turn six, spun and hit the barriers where the Monegasque had also crashed in Friday's second practice.

"I think what's unacceptable is doing twice the same mistake in the same corner. I am really disappointed with myself," said Leclerc, who started on pole in Miami last year.

"A podium would be a really good finish tomorrow, considering our race pace."