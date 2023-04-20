'I want the World Champs gold medal'

Middle-distance runner Ryan Mphahlele says he will work on developing a strong mentality as he intends on winning a gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in August.
This week, Mphahlele ran a personal best in the 1,500m at the Cape Millers Endurocad in Cape Town, winning his race in a time of 3:32.90. The time saw him secure his spot for the World Champs along with Tshepo Tshite, who finished in second place in 3:33.02.
“The discussion with the guys was on where we would like to go for quick times. We wanted to qualify for the World Champs, it was a matter of executing and qualifying as it was an important race. The conditions in Cape Town were good and there was great pace setting. It felt good to run the qualifying time," Mphahlele told Sowetan.
As the season is in progress, Mphahlele will work on how he goes about peaking and not taking his foot off the gas. “There have been a lot of discussions with my coach in terms of how we are going to peak and all," he said.
"The significant thing, and what we are going to do right now, is to be consistent in training... that’s all that matters. You can’t backtrack in terms of training; you have to keep the consistency and try to push hard. I’m already in good shape. Any race we run in Europe we are not going to try to be very quick, we are just going to be consistent," said the 24-year-old.
Mphahlele is entering his prime year based on his form and built, however, he knows that to be a championship-winning athlete he needs to have an impeccable winning mentality.
"Comparing the time we ran and the aim of going to the World Champs, we are not going to hold back. I want to win as much as the other competitors want to. I want to go to the World Champs and get the gold.
“I feel like I have to improve my mindset and stay mentally strong. Going to the world stage there’s tougher competition, that's what matters. It’s the guy who wants it the most and who is mentally strong who is going to win it."
'I want the World Champs gold medal'
Mphahlele says consistency will help him reach his goal
Image: Ashley Vlotman
