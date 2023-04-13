The Sasol AmaWheelaBoys have secured a position in the African Para Games, which will be held in Ghana in September, after winning the IWBF Africa Southern Region qualifiers series.
SA hosted Angola and Zambia at the Mandeville Sports Club at the weekend.
Coach Lawrence Trooper assembled a squad that included mainly new players, with the addition of seasoned men’s senior players Shane Williams and Jack Mokgosi.
James Tlotliso Mncumzana, who was named captain of the men’s senior national team, is also captain of the U/23 wheelchair basketball men’s team.
“My guys showed nothing but great effort and tenacity throughout. When I was putting up the team for this series, I was looking for individuals that not only offered experience but also a positive attitude to the game.
“I feel that the combination of previous, present and new players was a smart approach on my part, and I am pleased with how they were able to carry out the task at hand,” Trooper said.
Mncumzana was ecstatic about qualifying for the African Para Games.
“I am really pleased with myself and my teammates for making it to the African Para Games. Coach Trooper has been a huge inspiration to the entire squad, and we are confident that under his direction, we will be the finest wheelchair basketball team in Africa.
“The past few months have seen me carry out my greatest ambition of playing for my nation; Sasol has provided me with the platform and chance to do so, and I will be eternally thankful.”
Wheelchair team qualify for African Games
Mncumzana to captain men’s senior national team
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
