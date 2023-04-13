×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Wheelchair team qualify for African Games

Mncumzana to captain men’s senior national team

By Sowetan Reporter - 13 April 2023 - 08:03
Xola Yalezo of South Africa is challenged by Adilson Joao of Angola during the 2023 African Para Games Senior Mens Qualifier game between Angola and South Africa at Mandeville Sports Complex in Johannesburg on 8 April 2023.
Xola Yalezo of South Africa is challenged by Adilson Joao of Angola during the 2023 African Para Games Senior Mens Qualifier game between Angola and South Africa at Mandeville Sports Complex in Johannesburg on 8 April 2023.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Sasol AmaWheelaBoys have secured a position in the African Para Games, which will be held in Ghana in September, after winning the IWBF Africa Southern Region qualifiers series.

SA hosted Angola and Zambia at the Mandeville Sports Club at the weekend.

Coach Lawrence Trooper assembled a squad that included mainly new players, with the addition of seasoned mens senior players Shane Williams and Jack Mokgosi.

James Tlotliso Mncumzana, who was named captain of the mens senior national team, is also captain of the U/23 wheelchair basketball mens team. 

“My guys showed nothing but great effort and tenacity throughout. When I was putting up the team for this series, I was looking for individuals that not only offered experience but also a positive attitude to the game.

“I feel that the combination of previous, present and new players was a smart approach on my part, and I am pleased with how they were able to carry out the task at hand,” Trooper said.

Mncumzana was ecstatic about qualifying for the African Para Games.

“I am really pleased  with myself and my teammates for making it to the African Para Games. Coach Trooper has been a huge inspiration to the entire squad, and we are confident that under his direction, we will be the finest wheelchair basketball team in Africa.

“The past few months have seen me carry out my greatest ambition of playing for my nation; Sasol has provided me with the platform and chance to do so, and I will be eternally thankful.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out