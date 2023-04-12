×

Sport

Dambile heads to Europe after flop in the nationals

Sprinter aims to set world champs stage alight

12 April 2023 - 08:52
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Sinesipho Dambile on his way to winning the U18 200m title in 2019. After winning the senior title in 2022, this year he flopped.
Image: Roger Sedres/CanonSA/Gallo Images

Sinesipho Dambile says he's looking to use the ASA Grand Prix series season to get in shape for the European season and the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, in August. 

Following last season's highs of winning the 200m men's national title and putting a good showing at the championships in Oregon, there were expectations for Dambile to light up the athletics circuit in 2023. 

However, at the recent ASA national championships, he looked off-beat through the heats and semifinals. He finished sixth in the final as 19-year-old Armand van der Walt won the race. Dambile pinned the lacklustre showing in Potchefstroom on his body not being up to speed as he's in a new training schedule.

"Before going to the final, I knew I struggled a lot in the heats. When I got to the final, I just said I'm going to keep going," Dambile told Sowetan yesterday.

"The body just never responded. I believe I did the work I was supposed to do at that point and I'm still working on that. I went to Potch and at least now I know I wasn't ready and everything.

"I'm behind on my programme and I still have to get used to it which will take time, especially for the body to respond and I am patient."  

One mistake many sprinters make is to peak early in the season, running fast in the local scene and then dipping off in the later stages. Knowing his body is still stagnant, Dambile is cautious about chasing to peak and is rather looking to condition himself better for the season as it unfolds. 

"My focus is getting race fitness now, racing and getting better every time and being in my shape. At this point I'm looking forward to the European season, I'm using the South African season to prepare for the European season, where I'm going to do great things. 

"I'm doing everything to be in the right shape at the right time. I don't want to peak here in SA, whatever I'm doing now should be able to maintain the whole season towards Europe and the World Champs. I wanted to get better with each race and that's something I'm good at that, we'll peak when my body responds," said the 21-year-old from Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape. 

Dambile will be in action today in the first grand prix series at the Tuks Athletics Stadium where the main programme will be from 6pm.

