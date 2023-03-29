Several local athletes have in recent times spoken out about the issue of mental health which kept them off the field:
Sbu Nkosi – Springboks and Bulls
Last year Nkosi went Awol for three weeks and that led to the Bulls declaring him missing. Nkosi would be found safe at home in eMalahleni. The Bok winger announced he was having mental health issues. His employers gave him mental health leave, and he’s only recently returned to the field after he felt like himself again.
Sanele Nohamba – Lions
Nohamba blossomed on the SA rugby scene at the Sharks as a youngster but then fell off with the emergence of Springboks Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams. Nohamba would move to the Lions to revive his career, and upon arrival in Johannesburg, he started seeing a sports psychologist. That has seen him play with a clear mind and return to top form.
Sinalo Jafta – Proteas Women
After the Women’s T20 World Cup final, Proteas wicketkeeper Jafta went into rehab after online abuse drove her to alcohol abuse. Jafta said she wanted to leave cricket but is now looking forward to the rest of her career.
Zane Moosa – Former Mamelodi Sundowns
In 2020 Moosa’s brother Smiley told SAFM that the former midfield maestro was suffering from depression. Moosa’s older brother said his mental health took a knock after he was dismissed from his job as an analyst at SuperSport. An update on Moosa has been shared with the public since then.
Football, cricket and rugby players receive professional help
Some athletes who suffered mental health challenges
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Several local athletes have in recent times spoken out about the issue of mental health which kept them off the field:
Sbu Nkosi – Springboks and Bulls
Last year Nkosi went Awol for three weeks and that led to the Bulls declaring him missing. Nkosi would be found safe at home in eMalahleni. The Bok winger announced he was having mental health issues. His employers gave him mental health leave, and he’s only recently returned to the field after he felt like himself again.
Sanele Nohamba – Lions
Nohamba blossomed on the SA rugby scene at the Sharks as a youngster but then fell off with the emergence of Springboks Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams. Nohamba would move to the Lions to revive his career, and upon arrival in Johannesburg, he started seeing a sports psychologist. That has seen him play with a clear mind and return to top form.
Sinalo Jafta – Proteas Women
After the Women’s T20 World Cup final, Proteas wicketkeeper Jafta went into rehab after online abuse drove her to alcohol abuse. Jafta said she wanted to leave cricket but is now looking forward to the rest of her career.
Zane Moosa – Former Mamelodi Sundowns
In 2020 Moosa’s brother Smiley told SAFM that the former midfield maestro was suffering from depression. Moosa’s older brother said his mental health took a knock after he was dismissed from his job as an analyst at SuperSport. An update on Moosa has been shared with the public since then.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos