Sport

Ebenyo back to conquer Gqeberha 10km race

Kenyan will face tough challenge from Ugandan Kibet

By Sowetan Reporter - 03 March 2023 - 09:35
Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Kenya.
Image: Mark Sampson
Image: Mark Sampson

Commonwealth silver medalist Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Kenya will once again showcase his incredible racing prowess in SA at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K that will debut on April 2.

Ebenyo previously raced  twice in Cape Town, winning the then 12km in 2021, before returning in May 2022 to race in the revamped Cape Town 10km. In both cases, in typical Ebenyo fashion, he went to the front of the race and scorched home to victory, running 34:01 and 27:34 respectively.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Daniel to his third Absa Run Your City series event,” said Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports.

“The series strives to give South African runners the opportunity to stand on the start line, on home soil, with the world’s best runners. Daniel fits that bill and it’s a tremendous coup to welcome him back to the series in 2023. Gqeberha residents can look forward to witnessing a first-class road running experience come Sunday April 2. Runners (and walkers) participating in the event are guaranteed to be inspired by his presence.”

The hard front running Ebenyo, who won the Silver Medal in the 10 000m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, now has his sights set on the first of the five series races. 

“I am excited to take part in the race, especially with Isaac Kibet (Uganda) in the race because I know we will push each other to a good time. I will approach the race as I always do – with the hope to run a fast time. If it is a world lead, I would be very happy with that.”

Few will bet against him setting a fast time and challenging the world lead, which currently stands at 26:55 run on January 15 in Valencia by fellow countryman, Weldon Langat.

Should Ebenyo come close to or even better the time, he will have set an SA All Comers Record. The present All Comers Record stands at 27:16, set by Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda in Durban in 2018.

