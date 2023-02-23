Grand Prix challenge returns with original format and new prizes

The original format of the Spar Women’s Challenge series is back but changes to the rules and prizes in the associated Grand Prix offer local runners massive new financial incentives.
For the first time since 2019, the races will be open to female runners and walkers of all ages and abilities in each of the six cities nationwide.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no races were run in 2020. In 2021, the series was limited to elite runners, while last year, in 2022, the six races were spread out over six months, numbers were limited, and social runners again took part in a virtual challenge.
Former Grand Prix winner Kesa Molotsane is thrilled that the 2023 races are again open to all women.
“The Spar Women’s Virtual Challenge was a brilliant idea, but there is nothing quite like a real Women’s Challenge event," she said.
"It’s so exciting to encounter the different cultures and personalities at these races. I am looking forward to seeing new, exciting talent that always emerges every year. There may have been runners who couldn’t run in the restricted races but now have the chance to show what they can do.”
Spar group’s national sponsorship and events manager Charlene Subbarayan is also delighted.
“Spar is all about promoting healthy living and good health means a healthy lifestyle so what better way than to get everyone out in the open air, training for the Women’s Challenge series.
“We are so happy that we can once again welcome thousands of women of all ages to our 10km races and 5km Fun Runs. Our target national entry is 70,000 women in 2023,” added Subbarayan.
In recent years, the dominance of athletes from Ethiopia and Namibia has made it difficult for the South Africans to earn the top prizes. This year, local athletes will win prizes in addition to the overall prize pool.
In the six races, the first two South Africans across the finish line will win R10,000 and R5,000 respectively. They are eligible to collect the overall prizes as well, starting at R30,000 for a win, R25,000 for second place and R21,000 for third.
The prize pool for the overall Grand Prix has been similarly structured. The winner will receive R200,000, second place R10, 000 and the prizes go down to 10th place.
SPAR GRAND PRIX CALENDAR
Cape Town – April 23 – Green Point Common
Gqeberha – May 27 – Pollok Beach, Summerstrand
Durban – June 25 – Kings Park Stadium
Mbombela – July 15 – Mbombela Stadium
Tshwane – August 5 – SuperSport Park
Joburg – October 1 – Marks Park Sporting Club
No more restrictions for runners and walkers
