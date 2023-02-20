Gear up for an epic motorsport festival as the Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Jozi
Part of the International GT Challenge Series, this exhilarating endurance race forms the centrepiece of a three-day motorsport extravaganza. Book your tickets for the K9H Motor Fest now
The International GT Challenge (IGTC) Series, powered by Pirelli, is an exhilarating GT3 and GT4 sports car-based endurance series that takes place on five continents — and it's headed to Africa next.
The Kyalami 9 Hour — the second round of the IGTC's five-race 2023 season — will be hosted at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. With more than 20 international and local GT3 and GT4 race teams battling it out for overall and class victories, it'll no doubt be thrilling to watch.
This gruelling endurance race forms the centrepiece of the K9H Motor Fest. On from February 23 to 25, this three-day motorsport extravaganza promises fans a minimum of 12 hours of high-octane track action daily.
That's because, in addition to the IGTC Kyalami 9 Hour, there will be more than 180 cars competing in seven support categories, with each category featuring two races:
- The 2023 GTC and SupaCup Championships;
- The BMW M Performance Parts Race Series;
- The CompCare Volkswagen Polo Cup;
- The InvestChem F1600 Championship;
- The Mobil 1 V8 Championship; and
- The Wild Rose Gin Sports and GT Race.
Festival goers can also look forward to checking out a historic car display, the chance to win prizes at the Mercedes-Benz simulators at the ATK Arena, and watching gymkhana demonstrations by the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team.
Between races, spectators can head to the food court to “refuel”, enjoy a drink at the Heineken bar and entertainment area or, as braais are permitted in general access areas, cook up a feast over the coals with family and friends.
K9H Motor Fest programme
February 23
The action gets under way at 7.50am with practice sessions for all seven support categories continuing throughout the day.
Though the IGTC Kyalami 9 Hour has been hosted at Kyalami since 2019, this year marks the first time that the race's night practice session will be open to the public. Watching the cars’ lights pick out the track under the cover of darkness is bound to be a memorable experience.
February 24
Friday morning is dedicated to the official qualifying sessions for all seven support categories, before the first CompCare Volkswagen Polo Cup race at 12.25pm.
Racing takes place throughout the afternoon, with a break for IGTC Kyalami 9 Hour qualifier at 3pm.
The one-hour Wild Rose Gin Sports and GT race starts at 6.05pm.
February 25
Saturday's festivities kick off at 7.05am with the second race for each of the support categories leading up to the IGTC Kyalami 9 Hour, which starts at 1pm and continues well into the night.
Trust us: there are few sights as evocative as bright lights dancing in the dark and frenetic pit stops under spotlights, as the GT racers vie for victory — book your tickets now.
Get your tickets for K9H Motor Fest
A range of tickets, including two- and three- day packages, are available online from Ticketmaster, along with on-site parking passes.
February 23
General admission tickets are priced from R250 per adult and R75 per child aged 6 to 12; children under 6 free.
February 24
General admission tickets are priced from R350 per adult and R150 per child aged 6 to 12; children under 6 free. A limited number of tickets for Pitlane Walk can be purchased for an additional R200 per person.
Hospitality packages are priced from R2,875 per person, which includes access to a shared VIP Pitlane Hospitality Lounge, open from 12pm to 8pm, and dedicated VIP parking. SuperSport racing coverage will be screened in the lounge, where pre-lunch snacks, lunch and afternoon snacks will be served along with beverages from a complimentary local bar (beer, wine and soft drinks).
February 25
General admission tickets are priced from R550 for adults and R250 per child aged 6 to 12; children under 6 free. A limited number of tickets for Pitlane Walk can be purchased for an additional R200 per person.
K9H Trackside tickets are available from R1,850 per person (no under 18s). These tickets include on-site parking and access to the Clubhouse Corner, an exclusive tented lounge with a dedicated cash bar and a variety of food vendors.
Hospitality packages are priced from R5,175 per person, which includes access to a shared VIP Pitlane Hospitality Lounge, open from 8am to 10pm, dedicated VIP parking and a Pitlane Walk ahead of the IGTC Kyalami 9 Hour race. SuperSport racing coverage will be screened in the lounge, where breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served along with beverages from a complimentary local bar (beer, wine and soft drinks).
Don't miss out: book your tickets online now.
This article was sponsored by Kyalami 9 Hour.