Gear up for an epic motorsport festival as the Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Jozi

Though the IGTC Kyalami 9 Hour has been hosted at Kyalami since 2019, this year marks the first time that the race's night practice session will be open to the public. Watching the cars’ lights pick out the track under the cover of darkness is bound to be a memorable experience.

February 24

Friday morning is dedicated to the official qualifying sessions for all seven support categories, before the first CompCare Volkswagen Polo Cup race at 12.25pm.

Racing takes place throughout the afternoon, with a break for IGTC Kyalami 9 Hour qualifier at 3pm.

The one-hour Wild Rose Gin Sports and GT race starts at 6.05pm.

February 25

Saturday's festivities kick off at 7.05am with the second race for each of the support categories leading up to the IGTC Kyalami 9 Hour, which starts at 1pm and continues well into the night.

Trust us: there are few sights as evocative as bright lights dancing in the dark and frenetic pit stops under spotlights, as the GT racers vie for victory — book your tickets now.