Players and coaches at Hammanskraal Tennis Club have been rewarded for their hard work and impressive results in recent years, with Tennis SA (TSA) announcing its extended support of the club as part of the Growthpoint Centre of Excellence programme.
"As a club we are excited about this partnership with Tennis SA and Growthpoint for the support of the high-performance programme at our club," said Simon Tlhatlha, chairperson of Hammanskraal Tennis Club.
"This will obviously bring a lot of opportunities for our tournament players. It will help them to participate in more events.
"It will also assist with proper and sufficient equipment and will empower our volunteer coaches and managers. With TSA and Growthpoint on board, we are aiming for new frontiers."
The national Growthpoint Centre of Excellence programme provides support to existing tennis development initiatives in target regions, while growing the sport in the areas around each centre and acting as a platform for junior talent identification and junior talent development.
For the past five years, the Growthpoint programme has provided a space for youth to thrive in communities in Soweto, Cape Town, Kwazulu-Natal and Atteridgeville in Tshwane, with several players from these centres qualifying on merit for the Growthpoint Junior National Championships, the country's flagship junior event.
Several universities have also awarded bursaries to several players from the Growthpoint centres since 2019, helping them continue their higher education while playing tennis.
“We are grateful to Growthpoint Properties for ensuring the continuation of this long-held vision," said TSA president Gavin Crookes.
"We hope the Growthpoint funding will enable the Hammanskraal Tennis Club to thrive even more."
Hammanskraal tennis gets huge support
This will bring opportunities for our tournament players, says Tennis SA boss
Image: Tennis SA
