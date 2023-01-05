The third stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was a dramatic one as extreme weather caused local flooding and absolute chaos for the competitors.
Organisers shortened the 477km stage by 100km as increasing rain made it impossible for helicopters to tend to competitors, and multiple racers struggled to cross a raging river.
WATCH | Extreme weather creates Dakar Rally chaos
Cars rescued from raging river as stage is shortened
Image: Supplied
