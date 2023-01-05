×

Sport

WATCH | Extreme weather creates Dakar Rally chaos

Cars rescued from raging river as stage is shortened

By TimesLIVE - 05 January 2023 - 09:35
Dakar competitors struggle to cross a flooded river.
The third stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was a dramatic one as extreme weather caused local flooding and absolute chaos for the competitors.

Organisers shortened the 477km stage by 100km as increasing rain made it impossible for helicopters to tend to competitors, and multiple racers struggled to cross a raging river.

