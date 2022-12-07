×

AmaWheelie Girls score second win in a row

Ethiopians were leading 15-10 going into the second half

By Sowetan Reporter - 07 December 2022 - 09:39
the Sasol u25 AmaWheelie Girls have won their two matches against the visiting Ethiopia team. They next face the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Image: Supplied

The Sasol U25 AmaWheelie Girls national team again narrowly beat the visiting Ethiopia team during the IWBF U25 Womens Wheelchair Basketball World Championship qualifiers at the Mandeville Sports Club yesterday.  

After the Ethiopians suffered a defeat against the AmaWheelie Girls on Monday, they returned with the motivation to defeat them this time around. The Ethiopians were leading 15-10 going into the second half.

But the AmaWheelie Girls came back into the second half, and were stronger as they pushed to closing in on the Ethiopians in the third quarter of the game they were trailing a point behind.

They managed to pull through in the last quarter of the game as they scored the needed points, eventually winning 28-26.

Coach Trooper Johnson was satisfied with the outcome of the match: “I must say that it was a very close game today and the girls didn’t do as well as I had imagined. However, I am proud that we were able to close the gap, especially coming from behind in the first half. Im glad that I can celebrate my birthday with another win from my team.  Tomorrow will give us an opportunity to rectify our mistakes and continue to aim for gold.”

The AmaWheelie Girls will be facing the DR Congo today at 3pm at the Mandeville Sports Club.

