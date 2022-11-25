Robert Marawa dishes up juicy World Cup updates in new podcast
The celebrated sportscaster has joined team McDonald's SA to bring you the 'Mealtime Analysis' podcast
Are you looking for fun, flavour and the best Fifa World Cup updates? McDonald's SA is ready to deliver this hat-trick with a brand new podcast and taste sensations.
Mealtime Analysis is hosted by celebrated sportscaster Robert Marawa bringing you the juiciest updates about this legendary football tournament as it unfolds in Qatar, from class act goals to moemish moments.
To add extra flavour to these soccer bites, Marawa enjoys his match analyses while tucking into McDonald's meals inspired by a trio of nations that are fanatical about football — including our own. On the menu? The Mexican Spicy, Argentinian Smokey and South African Spicy Boerie burgers.
So, if you want to be the first to know about all the latest World Cup news and get expert commentary and match predictions, visit the McDonald's website to stream all of Marawa's Mealtime Analysis podcasts. And, if you tune into your favourite radio stations, you'll also stand a chance to win your share of cash prizes for engaging with this podcast.
Don't forget that while the Mealtime Analysis podcast will bring all the Qatar action to your living room this World Cup, McDelivery can bring McDonald's SA's soccer-inspired burgers right to your doorstep.
What are you waiting for? Let's gooooooooooooooo!
This article was paid for by McDonald's SA.