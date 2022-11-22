×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Plummer back to lead Proteas in the World Cup

Coach says says winning the tournament is a big ask

22 November 2022 - 10:21
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Norma Plummer, head coach of the SPAR Proteas during the 2022 SPAR Diamond Challenge Pre-Conference at Rembrandt Hall, University of Pretoria on November 21, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Norma Plummer, head coach of the SPAR Proteas during the 2022 SPAR Diamond Challenge Pre-Conference at Rembrandt Hall, University of Pretoria on November 21, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Reg Caldecott

Netball SA’s (NSA) national team coach, Norma Plummer, says winning next year’s Netball World Cup may prove to be a big ask.

Last week Plummer returned for a second stint as the Proteas coach; she was the team’s head honcho from 2015 to 2019.   

Plummer led the Proteas to a fourth-place finish in the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England. There are still some loopholes in Plummer’s contract but she confirmed yesterday that NSA wants her on the bench for next year’s World Cup in Cape Town.

“At this stage they (NSA) would like for me to take the team to the World Cup as the head coach, we just need to finalise some things,” said Plummer.

With the Proteas being the host team and the appointment of Plummer, expectations have hit an all-time high.

The Australian is a serial winner; she won league titles in Australia and managed to get podium places at the Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

During a press conference yesterday, Plummer was asked if one of her mandates was to take the Proteas to their maiden World Cup title.

“Winning the World Cup is a big ask,” she said.

“I don’t have a four years build-up, I have about eight months. I have got to feed in what I can there.

“These players are very resilient, they learn fast. We will have a very good team out of it. It is a big ask on the medals. I think if you go in thinking you have got to win a medal you will likely freeze up.

“If we go in with the expectation that we are just going to put it out there and give our best in every game, the results will look after themselves,” Plummer said.

Proteas skipper Bongi Msomi said the team was excited to be reunited with Plummer.

“We’re quite lucky to have Norma back,” Msomi said.

 “I worked with her for the past World Cup and everyone saw the results and performance on the court. She speaks highly of the standard of work that we want to put out,” she said. 

Plummer’s Proteas will kick-start their SPAR Diamond Challenge campaign today when they take on Scotland at the University of Pretoria (2.45pm).

Proteas netball star wants to inspire young players

Proteas goalkeeper Phumza Maweni was one of the standout performers in the Vitality Netball Superleague in England. She carried her side Bath, ...
Sport
3 months ago

Netball World Cup will help combat shortage of SA sports officials

Veteran football administrator Ria Ledwaba believes the 2023 Netball World Cup gives the country an opportunity to groom young sports administrators.
Sport
3 months ago

Msomi tries to allay fears of Proteas flopping at World Cup

SA netball national team captain Bongi Msomi has called for calm amid concerns about the team's standard after a sub-par performance at the recently ...
Sport
3 months ago

Netball Proteas shooter Potgieter ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Netball Proteas have suffered a massive blow ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after influential attacker Lenize Potgieter failed to pass ...
Sport
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm