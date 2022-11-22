Plummer back to lead Proteas in the World Cup

Netball SA’s (NSA) national team coach, Norma Plummer, says winning next year’s Netball World Cup may prove to be a big ask.
Last week Plummer returned for a second stint as the Proteas coach; she was the team’s head honcho from 2015 to 2019.
Plummer led the Proteas to a fourth-place finish in the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England. There are still some loopholes in Plummer’s contract but she confirmed yesterday that NSA wants her on the bench for next year’s World Cup in Cape Town.
“At this stage they (NSA) would like for me to take the team to the World Cup as the head coach, we just need to finalise some things,” said Plummer.
With the Proteas being the host team and the appointment of Plummer, expectations have hit an all-time high.
The Australian is a serial winner; she won league titles in Australia and managed to get podium places at the Commonwealth Games and World Cup.
During a press conference yesterday, Plummer was asked if one of her mandates was to take the Proteas to their maiden World Cup title.
“Winning the World Cup is a big ask,” she said.
“I don’t have a four years build-up, I have about eight months. I have got to feed in what I can there.
“These players are very resilient, they learn fast. We will have a very good team out of it. It is a big ask on the medals. I think if you go in thinking you have got to win a medal you will likely freeze up.
“If we go in with the expectation that we are just going to put it out there and give our best in every game, the results will look after themselves,” Plummer said.
Proteas skipper Bongi Msomi said the team was excited to be reunited with Plummer.
“We’re quite lucky to have Norma back,” Msomi said.
“I worked with her for the past World Cup and everyone saw the results and performance on the court. She speaks highly of the standard of work that we want to put out,” she said.
Plummer’s Proteas will kick-start their SPAR Diamond Challenge campaign today when they take on Scotland at the University of Pretoria (2.45pm).
Plummer back to lead Proteas in the World Cup
Coach says says winning the tournament is a big ask
Image: Reg Caldecott
