Sport

Seoposengwe and Retief come out top at Fat Cats race

Fourth annual race attracts 2,000 running enthusiasts

By Sowetan Reporter - 12 October 2022 - 09:47
About 2000 runners met in Midrand for the annual Fat Cats 10k race, which was won by Nicholas Seoposengwe (men) and Marelise Retief (women).
Image: Fat Cats Media

About 2,000 runners graced Fat Cats Athletic Clubs fourth annual 10km race at the Mall of Africa, Waterfall Park, on Sunday.

Nicholas Seoposengwe, 21 won the 10km race in a time of 30 minutes, 54 seconds. He was running in his Boxer Running Club colours.

Seoposengwe was born in Kokomeng village in Taung, but is now based in Munsieville, Mogale City, as a full-time runner.

He is coached by Olympic athlete Hendrick Ramaala and they train at Zoo Lake, Johannesburg.

Seoposengwe said: “I’m glad I won the Fat Cats 10km race. I am hoping to finish the year stronger after winning my biggest race a few weeks ago, which was the Absa Run Your City race.”

In the female category, Marelise Retief, 36, took the honours in 38 minutes and 37 seconds. This was her second win in 24 hours after winning the Chamberlain Capital Classic in Pretoria on Saturday.

The sports scientist is no stranger to podium finishes as she has won almost every race on the calendar, including half-marathons and full marathons.

Retief said: “I held back a bit yesterday [Saturday] in Pretoria because I wanted to win the Fat Cats 10km race. I’m glad that my body responded well and I enjoyed the run. My next big thing now will be the Kaapsehoop Marathon in November.” 

