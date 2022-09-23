Ntuli's on a mission to lift powerlifting in SA

Powerlifting sensation Nkosinathi Ntuli believes that the introduction of non-mainstream sports in the township can help to revive hope among the young people.
Ntuli from Emdeni in Soweto joined powerlifting after a career-ending injury put his rugby aspirations on hold. A friend invited him to participate in a local powerlifting competition after seeing he still had strength, after that the powerlifting bug bite.
Over the past weekend, Ntuli took part in the African Powerlifting Championships that were held in Morocco. He managed to get a silver medal in the under 93kg category. Ntuli almost threw in the towel, he had no sponsor to help fund him to go to Morocco but was rescued at the last minute by fixed network operator Zoom Fibre.
The experience of travelling to another country and competing made sure Ntuli's dreams were realised and getting a medal for his country was the cherry on top.
“The experience itself was phenomenal, I won’t lie... I was not expecting a podium finish. I had injuries and a car accident that delayed my progress, so I was not expecting a podium placement. I was surprised, it was shocking," said Ntuli.
Soccer is the main sport that children are exposed to in the township. Due to a lack of resources, they are not accustomed to sports like powerlifting and others that are not mainstream. Powerlifting gave Ntuli a new lease on life and he believes that introducing other sports in the township can help young people.
“In the township, all my friends that I grew up with ... most of them used to love playing soccer and soccer is big in the township and very few players get to make it," he said.
"If these opportunities (of different sports) were to arise in the township, it would certainly make a big impact and change the narrative in terms of how people go about their lives and what they want to achieve in life.
"It will also bring hope, a lot of people in the townships have lost hope, they don’t even know what hope is, and they don’t know where to place it because it’s just limited. So it will make a big difference," said the 25-year-old.
Ntuli is hungry to grow his career as a powerlifter in the hopes of inspiring those from where he comes from. To take his career to the next level, Ntuli says he needs a coach to help him.
“To compete at that level you need all the resources necessary and sponsors that can help. For me at this moment finding a coach is my biggest need right now, someone to help me with techniques and strength-building and being able to progress," he said.
Ntuli's on a mission to lift powerlifting in SA
Soweto man went for unconventional sport after rugby injury
