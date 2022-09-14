Wayde van Niekerk has capped off his comeback season with a remarkable win in the 400m at the Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland.
After years of being injury-prone, out of shape and written off, Van Niekerk looked to be back to his very best on Monday evening. Van Niekerk dominated an impressive field that had some decent athletes.
He finished the race in a time of 44.33 to get the gold medal, he managed to cross the line ahead of his nemesis Kirani James (44.38) and compatriot Zakhiti Nene (45.75), who grabbed the remaining places on the podium.
What was encouraging to see with Van Niekerk’s run was how he was able to push his body in the final 50m. In July, at the World Championship that was hosted in Eugene, Oregon, USA, in the final of the 400m where he finished fifth, his tank emptied in those final metres.
So for him to go all the way at the Gala dei Castelli was good, his body managed to carry him. The 44.33 time was the fastest time he has put up since 2017 in the World Championships in London.
Van Niekerk was happy to end the season on a high note.
“Turned out to be a good season, now for some good rest. Thank you to everyone who kept me going and not allowing me to give up. Much love to everyone who kept me positive and your support,” said Van Niekerk on Twitter.
For Nene, the season was one for the books. He made the right strides, from winning the national title and putting up a good showing at the World Champs and series circuits.
The podium finish behind established names like Van Niekerk and James is something that he should be proud of. The next season promises to be a big one for him.
Gala dei Castelli win confirms Van Niekerk is back
SA sprinter crosses line ahead of nemesis Kirani James
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Wayde van Niekerk has capped off his comeback season with a remarkable win in the 400m at the Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland.
After years of being injury-prone, out of shape and written off, Van Niekerk looked to be back to his very best on Monday evening. Van Niekerk dominated an impressive field that had some decent athletes.
He finished the race in a time of 44.33 to get the gold medal, he managed to cross the line ahead of his nemesis Kirani James (44.38) and compatriot Zakhiti Nene (45.75), who grabbed the remaining places on the podium.
What was encouraging to see with Van Niekerk’s run was how he was able to push his body in the final 50m. In July, at the World Championship that was hosted in Eugene, Oregon, USA, in the final of the 400m where he finished fifth, his tank emptied in those final metres.
So for him to go all the way at the Gala dei Castelli was good, his body managed to carry him. The 44.33 time was the fastest time he has put up since 2017 in the World Championships in London.
Van Niekerk was happy to end the season on a high note.
“Turned out to be a good season, now for some good rest. Thank you to everyone who kept me going and not allowing me to give up. Much love to everyone who kept me positive and your support,” said Van Niekerk on Twitter.
For Nene, the season was one for the books. He made the right strides, from winning the national title and putting up a good showing at the World Champs and series circuits.
The podium finish behind established names like Van Niekerk and James is something that he should be proud of. The next season promises to be a big one for him.
Van Zyl calls for more financial support after Oregon disaster
Wayde settles for fifth as SA relay team advances to final seeded fourth
Wayde's training partner Noah Lyles dominates men's 200m final
Wayde van Niekerk fights hard to book first final spot in five years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos