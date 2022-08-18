×

Sport

Proteas netball star wants to inspire young players

Maweni continues to deliver top performances

18 August 2022 - 09:47
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Karla Pretorius and Phumza Maweni of the Lightning warm up before the round 11 Super Netball match between Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning at Nissan Arena, on July 19, 2021, in Brisbane.
Image: Jono Searle

Proteas goalkeeper Phumza Maweni was one of the standout performers in the Vitality Netball Superleague in England. She carried her side Bath, winning multiple player of the match awards in the recent season.  

The standard at which Maweni is playing is of a netball player who is in the prime ages of 25-29. However, Maweni is not 29, shes 37. For her age, to be playing at that level and delivering world-class performances shows that Maweni is an elite athlete. Cliché to say, but Mzweni is aging like fine wine.

Seeing myself now, compared to back then, theres been lots of improvement. I had good performances overseas. Im not representing myself overseas, I play for the youngsters in South Africa, so they can also push themselves, said Maweni.

Mawenis career took flight when she was 29 after being selected for the Western Cape provincial team. Her career has reached great heights, playing for clubs in Australia and England, and becoming a mainstay of the Proteas. 

With all the great things Maweni has achieved in her career, next years Netball World Cup, which will be hosted in Cape Town, will be the biggest highlight for her as she gets to witness netball grab the attention of the country, and will get to play in front of her family and friends. 

I dont have the words to describe what the world cup means to me but this event is going to be huge for South Africa and Africa at large,said Maweni speaking to Sowetan. 

For me, its something I have been waiting for for a while. I know I started late but Ive been waiting for netball to have a huge event in SA so that the young kids that look up to us can come and watch us live.

Im humbled and honoured, itll be in Cape Town, my home town, she said. 

Mawenis hopes her life story will inspire people long after shes hung up her boots, and hopes her story becomes the biggest part of her legacy. 

I want people to remember me for being humble and not changing my personality. Thats what I want the youngsters to know about Phumza, she said. 

Im Phumza who grew up in the rural area, being unknown and starting late at the age of 29. My story has inspired people to keep playing netball even when they feel over-age; they have kept going and have hope, said Maweni. 

