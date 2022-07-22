Wayde's training partner Noah Lyles dominates men's 200m final

Wayde van Niekerk’s stablemate Noah Lyles won the men’s 200m crown in 19.31sec at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday (Friday morning SA time) to become the fastest American of all time.

Kenneth Bednarek (19.77) and Erriyon Knighton (19.80) completed an American clean sweep — adding to the Yank clean-sweep in the 100m — while SA’s Luxolo Adams, who clocked a 19.82 best in Paris last month, finished last in 20.47.

At least running in lane one gave Adams one of the best views of the third-fastest 200m race in history, and he would do well to remember that his Eastern Cape home boy, Anaso Jobodwana, finished eighth in the 200m at the 2012 London Olympics before improving to take the world championship bronze in 2015.

Lyles, the defending champion who finished only third at the Tokyo Olympics, edged past the 19.32 US mark that Michael Johnson had set at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, a year before Lyles was born. Only the Jamaican duo of Usain Bolt (19.19) and Yohan Bolt (19.26) have been quicker than that.

Three years ago in Doha Lyles won the world title in 19.83.

In 2018 Lyles and Pretoria-based Clarence Munyai both clocked 19.69 personal bests, but by the end of the following year the American had forged a 0.54sec lead and this year has stretched that to just more than a full second.