Wayde Van Niekerk bounces back in style in world champs

Track star and 400m recordholder, Wayde van Niekerk, tweeted: "1786 days, 5 years later and I'm back in the finals!!! All glory to God, for His grace. We keep working; this is a new beginning to so much more. God is Good!!!"
This is after he secured a lane in the final of the 400m in the World Athletics Championship in Oregon tomorrow at 04:35.
Following all the adversity he has faced with injuries, the joy of making it to the finals of the world champs is well deserved for Van Niekerk. His story of how he has endured should make him a nominee for next year's ESPY Awards in the category of Comeback Athlete.
Van Niekerk is far from the athlete he was at his peak but in the two rounds that he has ran so far, he has shown flashes of old Wayde. How he has managed both of the races has been impressive considering he has only taken part in three races this year.
Former SA sprinter Arnaud Malherbe, who specialised in the 400m in his days, commended Van Niekerk for making it to the final.
"It's awesome that he has made the final, a lot of people were wondering if he'd ever come back. He looked good in the first round and the second one was always going to be difficult," said Malherbe.
As Van Niekerk is judged on different standards and rightfully so, pundits at the world champs have questioned his conditioning but Malherbe disagrees with them. Instead, he's of the view that van Niekerk needs to work on his confidence.
"The commentator Michael Johnson said Wayde is lacking fitness but I don't think it's a problem. He needs his confidence back," Malherbe said.
"He needs to be relaxed and believe in his ability. From a physical point, he seems to be fit and healthy. With the injuries he's had, it puts a little doubt in your mind but what Wayde has been able to do is push his body past the limit in past championships," he said.
SA is pinning their medal hopes on Van Niekerk, however, Malherbe said it may be too soon for him to get a podium finish.
"I feel he's quite not there from a medal standpoint, this championship is too soon. Maybe in a week or two in the Commonwealth Games he could do it.
"If we get the confident, strong Wayde, he will medal. If we see the Wayde we saw in the semifinal, he'll struggle to finish in the top five," he said.
Wayde Van Niekerk bounces back in style in world champs
Track star beats injuries to secure spot in 400m final
Image: Mike Segar
