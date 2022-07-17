Akani Simbine ends fifth (again) as Americans sweep 100m silverware

Akani Simbine kept his title of world sprinting’s Mr Consistency as he ended fifth in a 100m dominated by the American home boys at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday morning (SA time).

Fred Kerley won in 9.86sec, ahead of compatriots Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell, separated by two-thousandths of a second at 9.88. Jamaica’s Oblique Seville was fourth in 9.97 followed by Simbine in 10.01.

For Simbine, this is his seventh straight year in the world’s top five. Topped by fourth places at the Tokyo Olympics last year and the 2019 world championships, the 28-year-old has not been able to break his way onto the podium at a major meet. He was fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2017 world championships and the 2018 Diamond League final.

At least Simbine had the satisfaction of edging defending champion Christian Coleman, the fourth American in the field, by two-thousandths of a second and delivering his season’s best in the semifinals to secure a spot in the final.

The South African had looked unimpressive in Friday’s heats, advancing to the semifinals as a fastest loser after finishing fourth in his race in 10.07sec, which placed him 14th overall.

With a best time of 10.02 this season coming into the championships he didn’t seem to have much in the tank. But Simbine possessed qualities that many of his rivals seemed to lack — BMT and experience.

Simbine stormed through to win the first semifinal in 9.97, edging Bromell, the bronze medallist in 2015 who had blitzed the heats in 9.89. Simbine was the only one in that semifinal to improve on his heat time, and most of his rivals in the other two races also went backwards.