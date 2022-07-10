×

Sport

Ferrari's Leclerc beats Verstappen to win in Austria

By Reuters - 10 July 2022 - 17:00
Race winner Charles Leclerc celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc overcame a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday and become Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen's closest rival.

Red Bull's Verstappen finished second with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for the third race in a row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz retired with an engine failure, his car rolling to a halt and flames erupting from the rear, with 14 laps to go while close on Verstappen's tail and chasing a Ferrari one-two.

Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez, who had been second overall, also retired with a damaged car after a first lap collision with Mercedes' George Russell.

