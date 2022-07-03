Wayde van Niekerk returns to winning ways in the US

Wayde van Niekerk returned to winning ways for the first time in more than a year as he finished first in his season-opening 400m in 44.58 sec at the Stars & Stripes Classic in Marietta, Georgia, on Saturday evening.

It was fractionally slower than his 44.56 in Madrid from June last year, when he clocked his fastest time since returning from knee surgery in 2017.

For Van Niekerk, who pulled out of the SA championships in April as a precautionary measure and then pulled up in a 200m in Italy in May, this was his first completed race this season, less than two weeks before the start of the world championships.