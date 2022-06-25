Teen Lara Van Niekerk cruises into swimming world champs final

Lara van Niekerk stormed to victory in her 50m breaststroke semifinal in Budapest on Friday night to book a spot in her first-ever World Championships final.

The 19-year-old once again dipped under 30 seconds, winning her semifinal in 29.99, qualifying third-fastest for the final. The only swimmers quicker were Italian world record-holder Benedetta Pilato, who won the other semifinal in 29.83, and former world record-holder Ruta Meilutyte, who finished second in 29.97.

“I knew I was ahead — I didn’t really see anyone, but I knew it was going to be close,” Van Niekerk said.

“I’m happy to be under 30 seconds again. It shows that it’s starting to become consistent, going under 30 seconds.”

On competing in her first international final at senior level, the Pretoria teen added: “I think I’m just going to go out there and enjoy it, not let the pressure get to me and just see what I can do.”

Speaking about Saturday night’s final and taking on the likes of Pilato and Meilutyte, Van Niekerk’s coach Eugene da Ponte said: “We’ve always been pretty good at not racing the people next to us and just racing the clock.

“So we’ve got a time in mind of what might win it tomorrow and that’s going to be what we’re chasing. We’re not going to be too worried about who is swimming next to us.”

Adding what the ultimate goal is, Da Ponte said: “Obviously a gold medal. Being a world champion, besides the Olympics, is the pinnacle for any athlete. But I would be happy for her to just medal.”