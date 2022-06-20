×

Storming finish earns Adams standing ovation

SA sprinter beats world-class opponents in Paris

20 June 2022 - 09:41
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
South Africa's Luxolo Adams crosses the line to win the men's 200m.
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes

SA’s Luxolo Adams received a standing ovation in Paris, France, on Saturday after storming to a surprising victory in the Diamond League 200m event, seeing him win his first race in the series. 

The Eastern Cape native, who is now based in Italy, dominated a world-class 200m field that included Canadian sprinting ace and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse.

Adams finished first in an impressive time of 19.82, his personal best. Alexander Ogando from the Dominican Republic (20.03) and Frances Mouhamadou Fall of France (20.26) finished second and third.

The time of 19.82 is the second-quickest registered in the 200m discipline by a South African. It fell short by just 0.13 sec of the SA record of 19.69 credited to Clarence Munyai.

The win bodes well for Adams, who is looking to compete in the world championships next month as it will be the first major event he will be taking part in since 2018. He last ran in a major event at the 2018 African championships in Asaba, Nigeria, where he got bronze in the 200m.

There was also another monumental podium finish for SA as KwaZulu-Natal’s Zakithi Nene got a bronze medal in the men’s 400m race in 44.99. Ahead of Nene was Olympic gold medallist Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas, who won the race  44.21, while the Dominican Republic’s Lidio Andres Feliz finished second in  44.92. 

Athletics SA president James Moloi commended the achievements of Adams and Nene at the elite track and field event. 

“Congratulations for attaining medals, especially at a prestigious stage like the Diamond League,” said Moloi. 

“We are proud of the individual achievements and congratulate the athletes, their coaches and all support staff. We trust this will help them peak at the world championships in Oregon, US.”

The duo and many more athletes from SA will be expected to take part in the next leg of the Diamond League series in Stockholm, Sweden on June 30.

