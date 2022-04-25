Dambile fulfils promise to emerge with 200m gold

“I’m going to give my best in what I’m doing. I know next year I’m going to surprise a lot of people. I’m going to be the best 200m runner in SA, that’s what I’m going to do next year. I’m going all out, I don’t have time to play,” Sinesipho Dambile told Sowetan's sister publication Daily Dispatch.

Indeed, Dambile did surprise the athletics fraternity on Saturday's last day of the ASA National Championships at the Green Point Athletics Stadium when he won 200m gold in 20.55, holding off a challenge from the national record holder and pre-race favourite Clarence Munyai, and promising youngster Benjamin Richardson.

The win was Dambile’s first as a senior athlete in what was also his debut in the SA champs.

“It’s about the championship heart, I didn’t think about anyone; I did my job, which is winning the championship,” Dambile said.

“There were no nerves because I know these guys, they inspire me. I’ve been watching them since day one, [in the heats] they were running quick times but I didn’t put pressure on myself, I just delivered.

“It was a difficult one, Clarence did his job, I also didn’t give up. I have won my first 200m senior title. I came here to win the championship,” he said.

This year, with the Commonwealth Games and world championships dominating the track and field calendar, Dambile is determined to qualify for both major events and perform on the world stage.

In his sights also is running sub-20sec times. “Just give me three or four races and I’ll be on that ship. I’m already on that ship, it’s all about patience,” Dambile said.

“I’ll be showing up in Europe trying to set good times there. I just need one more race and then I’ll run a qualifying time," he added.

There was also an impressive win for Banele Shabangu, who won the women’s 200m race in 23.92. In reflecting on her win, Shabangu declared herself the queen of the 200m.

“I have won it a lot as a junior and now I believe that I am the queen of the 200m title. I am overwhelmed and do not know what to say. I worked hard and I am proud of myself. I dedicate this to myself because it is my first senior title. I am on the road to greatness,” said Shabangu.