King Matt gathers the crowns, speedy Pieter the qualifying times

Matthew Sates left the SA national aquatic championships in Gqeberha on Monday night as the king of local swimming with the most individual crowns after capturing his fourth title.

The US-based student led the 200m individual medley from start to finish, winning in 1 min 58.37 sec to beat Englishman Max Litchfield, fifth in the 400m IM at the Tokyo Olympics, by more than a second and a half.

Litchfield had closed the gap during the second leg of backstroke, Sates’ weakest stroke, but then the South African pressed ahead in the breaststroke and freestyle to shut out the race in style.

His evening effort and even the 1:59.13 he swam in the morning heats were inside the 1:59.76 qualifying criterion for the world championships in Budapest in June. It is understood the same times are being used for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Sates, who also won the freestyle trifecta over 100m, 200m and 400m, posted qualifying times in two events in all, the 200m freestyle being the other.

“Overall I’m happy with it [the gala],” said the 18-year-old, who is competing in an Olympic-sized pool for the first time since the Tokyo Games. “Coming back from America, doing long course again for the first time since the Olympics, so it’s all a work in progress.”

But it was his friend, Pieter Coetzé, who qualified in the most events — four in total — adding the 200m backstroke in a time trial earlier on Monday.

He smashed a 1:56.92 personal best to get under the qualifying time by more than a second.

Coetzé had scratched from the 200m backstroke final on Sunday to focus on the 50m freestyle, which he won after qualifying in it while competing in a relay on Saturday.