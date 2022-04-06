Bronze for SA women at beach volleyball tournament
Karina Kinsey and Tatiana Simmopoulos claimed bronze for SA at the Zone 6 beach volleyball tournament at the Pirates club in Johannesburg, Volleyball SA said on Wednesday.
They beat a Mozambican team 21-16, 21-13 in the playoff for third place, with Mozambique also winning the gold and silver medals.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.