×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Bronze for SA women at beach volleyball tournament

By SPORTS REPORTER - 06 April 2022 - 15:09
Karina Kinsey and Tatiana Simmopoulos claimed bronze at the Zone 6 tournament at Pirates.
Karina Kinsey and Tatiana Simmopoulos claimed bronze at the Zone 6 tournament at Pirates.
Image: SUPPLIED

Karina Kinsey and Tatiana Simmopoulos claimed bronze for SA at the Zone 6 beach volleyball tournament at the Pirates club in Johannesburg, Volleyball SA said on Wednesday.

They beat a Mozambican team 21-16, 21-13 in the playoff for third place, with Mozambique also winning the gold and silver medals.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space