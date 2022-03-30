LIFT | EFF takes some credit for reopening of stadiums

“The EFF has been a lone political voice in demanding the sports, arts and culture department make material interventions in the lives of creatives and reopen stadiums to ensure informal traders, sports maintenance staff, ticket salespersons and all those involved in the sporting industry are able to earn an income,” said the EFF.

The party encouraged sports fans to attend events and help revive the economy.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said on Tuesday the league’s executive committee met on Monday and Tuesday to make sure it understood the limitations of the gazetted regulations.

He said fans will be allowed to attend the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.

He said no spectators will be allowed for matches preceding this as they have already been planned and approved.

“It will be difficult for us to start this weekend. Most of those matches have already been categorised and approved. Next week’s matches have also been categorised and we have asked they be recategorised to make sure they are compliant in terms of the requirements.

“Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72-hours and IDs will be required upon entry at stadiums.

“Upon purchasing your ticket, you will be required to show your ID and vaccination certificate,” he said.