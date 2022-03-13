Laughing Larrazabal triumphs after three-way playoff

Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal laughed in the face of adversity before winning the $1.5m MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood on Sunday after a three-way play-off.

He beat off Englishman Jordan Smith and fellow Catalan Adri Arnaus to claim the $250,000 (R3.8m) winner’s cheque, after wasting a couple of chances to sew this up in regulation play.

Starting the day two shots off the pace, Larrazabal carded three birdies on the front nine to move to the top of the leader board, and that’s when the competition roared to life.

Smith, with one DP World Tour victory under his belt, looked confident on the tee box of the par-five 10th after birdies on holes eight and nine. Having smashed his drive to just off the left side of the fairway, he marched with purpose to his waiting ball. Smith knocked his approach into the greenside bunker on the right, but he splashed out close and sank the putt for a birdie.

“I got through nine and then I set myself a number after that, I thought if I could get to 24 [under par] that would be a decent effort,” said the 29-year-old.

He birdied 11 and 12, but after that the shots dried up, though he did well to save par on 14.