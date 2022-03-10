IEC brought in after disruptions at CGA elective congress

Following disruptions to the congress election of the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) new executive last Saturday, the body has had to postpone its elections to March 26.

CGA further announced it has appointed the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to facilitate the election. In a communication sent to its members, the athletics governing body noted that there were factions that wanted to destabilise the elections, hence the decision to rope in the IEC.

"We have also picked up that there was a deliberate intention by some members to disrupt the elections.

"In order to salvage the reputation of the province and create credible free and fair elections to take the federation forward, we have appointed [the] IEC to facilitate the elections," said a CGA circular sent to clubs this week, which Sowetan has seen.

CGA general manager Mandla Radebe elaborated on the decision to rope in the IEC for the first time at its electoral conference.

"That's a decision that we took following the postponement. We said let's engage the IEC and they can come in and assist us. We have never had the IEC assisting us, it'll be the first time. It's something we welcome and accept," said Radebe.

"The most important thing is the credibility that comes with the IEC, that's number one. There will be a plan we will discuss with IEC in terms of the process; how people are going to be going in and voting.

"There will be observers or party agents that will be observing the whole process. So those are the discussion we'll be having with the IEC," said Radebe.

The presidential position has divided opinions within the CGA clubs. Candidates for the top job are Queen Mofokeng, Steven Khanyile, Thokozane Mazibuko, Boyce Joko and Karabo Mabilo.

The nominees were briefed that the IEC would facilitate the elections. "They welcomed it," Radebe said.

"I think we have the obligation to ensure that all the parties are satisfied, and the only way to do that is through an independent structure like IEC.

"Like any organisation, we want them [elections' to go well. We are confident they will go well. We will have the new leadership of the province. We will be able to build from there," he said.

The elections will take place at 9am on March 26 at the Germiston Stadium, according to the circular.